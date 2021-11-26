Optas LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $6.62 on Friday, reaching $196.63. 249,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. The company has a market cap of $383.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.