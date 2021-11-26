Optas LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Optas LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Optas LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.55. 35,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,256. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60.

