Optas LLC Has $29.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.19. 402,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

