Optas LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,117,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

