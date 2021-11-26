Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $41.14 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 909.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

