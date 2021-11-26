Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.