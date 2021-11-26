Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,411.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,405.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

