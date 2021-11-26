Paparazzi Achieves Market Cap of $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00233316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

