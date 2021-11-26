Paparazzi Market Capitalization Hits $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

