Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,437 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,113 shares of company stock worth $12,658,552 over the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

