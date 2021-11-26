Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

