Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAP. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of BAP opened at $121.86 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

