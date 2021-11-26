Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Shares of PH stock traded down $15.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.02. 18,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,618. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

