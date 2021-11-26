PayPoint (LON:PAY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday.

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 614.80 ($8.03) on Thursday. PayPoint has a twelve month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 692.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.63 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

