Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Down 9.5%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 5,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,355,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,354 shares of company stock worth $529,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,772,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

