Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.92.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

