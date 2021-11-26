Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells $17,250.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $17,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James S. Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, James S. Abernethy sold 600 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $16,506.00.

PEBK stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $166.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 19.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

