Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

WOOF opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

