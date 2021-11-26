Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £414.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66).

Get Petrofac alerts:

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.