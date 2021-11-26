Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

PETS has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.00).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.14) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 485.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 797.19. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

