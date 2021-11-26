Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $52.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.