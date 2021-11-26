PHSC (LON:PHSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.78 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PHSC traded down GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 18.01 ($0.24). The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,573. PHSC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market cap of £2.35 million and a P/E ratio of 30.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.67%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

