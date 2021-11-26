Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.