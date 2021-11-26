Pioneer Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 30,119 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 608% compared to the typical volume of 4,253 call options.

Shares of PXD traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.41. 107,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,369. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $98.59 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.