Piper Sandler Weighs in on Udemy Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Udemy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

