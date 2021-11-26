Polkadot (DOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.24 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $35.02 or 0.00064297 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $34.58 billion and approximately $2.24 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00079964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00105374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.37 or 0.07529018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.10 or 1.00119732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00022030 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

