Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives $79.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of PFBC opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

