Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 347.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 166,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $28.21 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $812.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

