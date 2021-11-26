Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.43 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $4,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

