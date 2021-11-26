Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 69,663 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,663 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of US Ecology worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in US Ecology by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in US Ecology by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 3.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ECOL stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.17.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

