Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.27).

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.42.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

