Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 589,682 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 136.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $55,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

