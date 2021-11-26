Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 75,422 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,422 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $35,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

