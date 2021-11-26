Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,783 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.84. 96,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,141. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.