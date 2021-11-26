Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 141,670 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $66,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.99. 452,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,399. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average is $169.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.