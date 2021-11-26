Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 221 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 344.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,777 shares of company stock valued at $32,830,241. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $106.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

