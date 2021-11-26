Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

