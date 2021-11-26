Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 361 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.