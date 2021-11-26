Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

