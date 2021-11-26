Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.