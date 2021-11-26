Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Down 2.3%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.01 and last traded at C$14.40. 50,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 39,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.74.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical to C$37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.42. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$299.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

