ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 372,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,549,360 shares.The stock last traded at $16.72 and had previously closed at $17.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

