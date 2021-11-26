Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 1.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,203. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

