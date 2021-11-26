Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

IHAK stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $46.07. 58,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,912. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09.

