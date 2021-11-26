Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

NYSE:BURL opened at $290.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $217.38 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

