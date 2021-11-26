Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Issued By National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2022 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.00.

TSE DOO opened at C$103.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. BRP has a 52 week low of C$71.89 and a 52 week high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

