Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $7,746,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

