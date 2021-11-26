Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Increased by Oppenheimer

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

DG opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

