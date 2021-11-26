QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

QIWI stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in QIWI during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 29.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the first quarter worth about $3,869,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 45.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

