Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $146.77

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.77 and last traded at $148.11, with a volume of 811810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Get Qorvo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.