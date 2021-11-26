Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $146.77

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.77 and last traded at $148.11, with a volume of 811810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.
The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.87.
In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
